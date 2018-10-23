MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 2018 World Series will be unique in many ways for Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill because he happens to be a graduate of Milton High School and a former member of the Boston Red Sox.

Lloyd Hill, 90, is living the dream through his ultracompetitive son, who is set to pitch in his second straight Fall Classic.

“Every time he goes out on the mound, he’s out there to win,” Lloyd told 7News. “He’s probably, in my opinion, the most competitive player in the major leagues in terms of his mental attitude.”

Hill, now 38, graduated from Milton High School in 1999, where he was a star baseball player. He has since been immortalized with a plaque that hangs on the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame.

“As soon as he could crawl, he was learning how to play baseball,” Lloyd said of his son.

Lloyd says he hopes to attend a couple of games in Boston but otherwise plans to watch intently on television.

“I watch every game to make sure that the umpires get his curveball,” he said. “I think he has the best curveball in baseball. It’s hard to follow.”

Hill pitched in Boston from 2010-13 but there’s no doubt about where his father’s loyalty lies.

“I’ve always been a Red Sox fan, especially when Rich was here. But right now I’m a Dodgers fan,” Lloyd said. “Wherever Rich is, I’m a fan of that team.”

Those at Milton High School say they hope to see Hill win his starts but want the Red Sox to win the World Series.

Hill posted and 11-5 record with a 3.66 ERA in 2018.

