NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Yeury Tatiz was suspended for 80 games and Boston Red Sox right-hander Charlie Zink for 56 games following positive tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

Tatiz was suspended for a positive test for Clomiphene under the minor league drug program, the commissioner’s office said Friday. Zink was disciplined for a positive test for Stanozolol under the drug program for minor league players assigned outside of the United States and Canada.

Tatiz, 23, is 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 21 relief appearances this year for Class A Modesto. He signed with Seattle in 2017 for a $425,000 bonus

Zink has no record and an 8.53 ERA in four starts for the Dominican Summer League Red Sox. The 18-year-old from Curaçao signed in December for a $70,000 bonus.

Six players have been disciplined this year under the minor league program and two under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada.

One player has been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds’ top prospect, missed the first 80 games of the season following a positive test for Boldenone.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)