Minor league’s potential cancellation threatens PawSox’ final season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - While the minor league baseball season hasn’t officially been canceled, it appears to be in jeopardy.

Hundreds of players across the league were cut last week, although the Red Sox have reportedly committed to pay all of their minor league players $400 a week through August.

This comes as the league has already faced Major League Baseball pushing to eliminate dozens of minor league teams and cutting the minor league drafter earlier this year.

If the season is canceled, the PawSox would not be able to have their farewell season at McCoy Stadium before moving to Worcester next year. And the impact on the players would be devastating, former PawSox pitcher Brian Rose said.

“A lot of young players go all in, they leave their homes, they leave school … to pursue this dream of playing in the big leagues, and to have that taken away because of the business portion of the game is extremely sad,” Rose said.

“It’s depressing, it’s devastating. I feel bad for a lot of those guys that are on the cusp of making it, and next thing you know their season is cut short,” Rose added.

Major League Baseball and the players’ union are still in negotiations over the 2020 season, disagreeing about further player salary cuts and the number of games to be played if the season resumes.

