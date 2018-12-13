MLB.com sources: Free-agent pitcher Joe Kelly leaving Boston to join Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox's Joe Kelly throws during the seventh inning of Game 2 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Dodgers are giving free-agent Joe Kelly 25 million reasons to leave the Boston Red Sox and join them in Los Angeles, sources told MLB.com.

The pitcher famous for a stellar World Series where he pitched in all five games for the Red Sox and struck out 10 Dodgers appears to be leaving Boston.

The right-handed reliever agreed to a three-year contract with the Dodgers worth $25 million pending a physical, according to MLB.com. The club has not confirmed the deal.

MLB Network insider Ken Rosenthal was first to report the Dodgers were closing in on an agreement with Kelly, who went 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA in 73 games this past season for the World Series Champion Red Sox.

Boston traded for Kelly in 2014; however, his time with the Red Sox was a roller coaster ride of starting, the bullpen and injuries.

