MLB commissioner ‘not confident’ pro baseball will return this year

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he’s not confident that the sport will be played this year, a reversal of his claim last week that he was “100 percent sure” the game would return.

In an interview airing tonight on ESPN, Manfred now says he’s “not confident” there will be a baseball season, a totally different message than the one he delivered before last Wednesday’s draft.

Manfred can unilaterally impose a 50-game season, which the player’s union told him to do over the weekend. The players have demanded fully pro-rated salaries over a reduced season, while owners have proposed reduced salaries.

But Manfred said he thinks the players are negotiating in bad faith and that him imposing a 50-game season could accuse owners of also negotiating in bad faith. Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark blasted Manfred, saying in a statement any suggestion the union has delayed progress on health and safety protocols was “completely false.”

“Players are disgusted that after Rob Manfred unequivocally told Players and fans that there would ‘100 percent’ be a 2020 season, he has decided to go back on his word and is now threatening to cancel the entire season,” Clark said in the statement. “This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign.”

