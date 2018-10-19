BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for the World Series with Game 1 just four days away.

Major League Baseball announced the 2018 World Series schedule on Friday following the Red Sox’s American League Championship Series victory over the Houston Astros.

Boston will either play the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers in the Fall Classic, depending on the outcome of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers currently lead the Brewers by a 3-2 margin heading into Game 6 on Friday.

Fenway Park will host the first two games of the World Series on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The third and fourth games will either be played in Los Angeles or Milwaukee on Friday and Saturday.

If needed, Game 5 will be hosted in either Los Angeles or Milwaukee on Sunday, followed by Game 6 and 7 in Boston.

