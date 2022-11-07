BOSTON (WHDH) - Three seasons into his six-year, $132 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts has opted out of his contract to become a free agent, according to the MLB Players Association.

In a press release published on Monday, the MLBPA’s Communications team said Bogaerts was one of nine league players to have “resolved options decisions in their Uniform Player Contracts through Nov. 6 and joined the list of XX(B) free agents.”

A four-time All-Star who has been a part of two World Series-winning teams, the 30-year-old is now free to negotiate a new deal after posting a .307 batting average and being one of the few bright spots for Boston during a last-place finish in 2022.

Soon after the season ended, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom told the press that re-signing Bogaerts, as well as Rafael Devers, was a priority for the team, though Bogaerts had not yet opted out of his deal at the time.

