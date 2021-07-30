PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A monkey at a Rhode Island zoo who shares the same name as a United States gymnast congratulated her on her gold medal win in the all-around competition.

Suni the saki monkey at Roger Williams Park Zoo pulled down a piece of paper to reveal a sign that read, “Congratulations Suni Lee!”

Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic gymnastics all-around title on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

