FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Montilio’s Bakery in Brockton is helping send the Patriots off to the Super Bowl with something sweet – a giant Boston cream cake.

The cake is 16- by 12-feet, showcasing the five Vince Lombardi trophies that the team has already won along with an empty spot for a possible sixth.

Owner of Montilio’s Bakery, George Montilio, said there is over 1,000 pounds of cake made with over 400 pounds of sugar. Bakers made sure to leave out Philadelphia cream cheese.

Staff began handing out pieces of cake around 8 a.m. to the eager fans waiting for the send-off to start. They hope to serve cake to around 4,000 people.

Montilio’s Bakery plans to bring another cake to Minneapolis that will feed about 2,000 people.

