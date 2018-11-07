BOSTON (WHDH) - Mookie Betts has yet another reason to celebrate after welcoming his daughter into the world Tuesday.
The Red Sox outfielder became a dad just nine days after winning the World Series.
He posted adorable photos of his newborn on Instagram, writing, “Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess.”
Betts was recently named a Gold Glove winner and a finalist for the American League MVP award.
