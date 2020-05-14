Mookie Betts surprises customers in Nashville by paying for their groceries

NASHVILLE (WHDH) — Professional baseball player Mookie Betts surprised customers at a Nashville supermarket by paying for their groceries on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder, who formerly played for the Boston Red Sox, decided to give back to the Nashville community after the area was hit hard by the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He bought groceries for the customers at Kroger on Clarksville Avenue before treating the staff at the store to pizza.

Betts was born and raised in Nashville.

