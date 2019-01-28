ATLANTA (WHDH) — The New England Patriots aren’t the only ones looking for a “Sweet Victory” during Super Bowl LIII.

More than one million people have signed a petition on Change.org urging that the Spongebob Squarepants halftime song, “Sweet Victory,” be played at the Super Bowl on Sunday in honor of the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in November.

The anthem aired in 2001 on Nickelodeon and has become a tune most young adults still remember from their childhood.

Maroon 5 is slated to headline the halftime show with guest appearances by Travis Scott and Big Boi.

