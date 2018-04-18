N.H. teen designs custom sneakers for Celtics PG Terry Rozier

BETHLEHEM, N.H. (WHDH) — Celtics point guard Terry Rozier has been seen sporting some custom sneakers on the court, all thanks to a teenage artist from New Hampshire.

Dylan Robie, who lives in Bethlehem, designed the sneakers for Rozier. He said designing sneakers was inspired by his love of art and basketball and he started by making ones for him and his brothers. He then made a pair for Rozier, combining Rozier’s personal logo with the Celtics logo and shamrocks.

Robie posted his work on Instagram and reached out to Hozier, hoping he could make him a pair of sneakers. He said Rozier’s brother responded right away and said he was interested. Robie got a huge surprise when he saw Rozier wearing his design during the Celtics’ first playoff game on Sunday.

“I saw them on the court and it was so, so cool,” said Robie.

Robie, a high school senior, plans to study graphic design next year in college.

