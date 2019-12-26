MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHDH) — The Navy football team arrived in Memphis, Tennessee for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in style thanks to the New England Patriots.

The Patriots lent out their private jet to the Navy Midshipmen, who will face off against the Kansas State Wildcats Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

“Thank you @Patriots and Team 125 for sending us to the @AZOLibertyBowl the right way,” Navy Football tweeted.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s father, Steve, served as an assistant football coach and an associate professor in the Department of Physical Education at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland for 33 years.

