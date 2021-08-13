(WHDH) — NBA All-Star Andre Drummond rushed into a pool to save his 2-year-old son who fell into the water.

Drummond, who signed with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this month, shared a video to his Twitter Thursday that captured the terrifying moment his son slipped into the pool.

A woman sitting by the pool can be heard screaming as Drummond sprints over to the pool and jumps into the water fully clothed.

He pulled his son out who in turn smiles as he is handed off to another person standing outside the pool.

“NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES,” Drummond wrote on Twitter. “A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I.”

He added that no one was injured.

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂



No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

