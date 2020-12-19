NBA fines player $45,000 for making contact with ref

The Spalding NBA official game ball is seen before an NBA basketball game between an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (Matt Patterson via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.

Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.

The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.

The two teams will play again Saturday night.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)