(CNN) — The NBA is “looking into” anomalies involving prop bets pertaining to Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, league spokesperson Tim Frank told CNN.

Porter has been inactive for the Raptors’ last two games due to what the team calls “personal reasons.”

The Raptors declined to comment on the situation, and Porter’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Reportedly, there have been two specific games in which DraftKings Sportsbook flagged prop bets involving Porter in its daily betting insights.

DraftKings said on January 26, users betting the under on Porter three-pointers were the biggest moneymakers among all NBA player prop betting that day. And on March 20, Porter prop bettors were also the biggest winners of the day in NBA betting.

In each instance, Porter exited the game early.

Porter, who averages nearly 14 minutes played per game, logged just four minutes on January 26 and did not attempt a three-pointer before leaving the game with a reaggravation of a previous eye injury, according to the Raptors.

On March 20, Porter only played three minutes – scoring zero points – before exiting the game due to illness.

A DraftKings spokesperson told CNN: “We have no comment on this story. In general, it is important to note that one of the many benefits of legal and regulated sports betting is that sports betting operators identify and report suspicious activity and the integrity of sport is therefore protected in a manner that does not exist in the illegal market.”

