NBA star Steph Curry responds to 9-year-old who wants his sneakers available for girls

With a new basketball season underway, 9-year-old Riley wanted nothing more than to rock some of Steph Curry’s signature Under Armour sneakers.

When she went to the website, they were available for boys, but not for girls, so she took her problem straight to the top, writing a letter to Curry himself.

The Warriors star responded, clearing up the confusion.

He explained to Riley: “Unfortunately, we have labeled the smaller sizes as boys on the website. We are correcting this now!”

Curry went on to say he’s sending Riley her very own pair of Curry 5s, and one of the first pairs of the Curry 6, which are not available to the public yet.

Curry has been an outspoken advocate for women’s equality.

The father of two young daughters recently hosted the first all-girls basketball camp for the Golden State Warriors.

Now, he has something up his sleeve for international women’s day, too.

He told Riley to save the date because they’ll be doing something special to celebrate.

