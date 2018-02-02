(WHDH) — Your workplace might seem a little empty the day after the Super Bowl.

A survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos and Mucinex says close to 14 million people will call in sick Monday.

That would make it one of the biggest sick days of the year.

This year’s survey also found that 25 percent of people polled think the Monday after the Super Bowl should be a holiday.

