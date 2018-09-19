FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, hugs coach Bill Belichick after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Foxborough, Mass. Opponents tend to freak out against Brady and Belichick just when they’re about to conquer the New England Patriots’ dynastic duo. The Philadelphia Eagles swear they won’t fall into that trap if they have the chance in Super Bowl 52. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A new book claims that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady questioned his return to the team this season after becoming upset with head coach Bill Belichick.

ESPN reporter Ian O’Connor wrote about the dynamic duos allegedly strained relationship in his book “Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time.”

In it, a close source says Brady has grown tired of Belichick and would “divorce him if he could.”

“But in the end, even if he wanted to, Brady could not walk away from the game, and he could not ask for a trade,” O’Connor wrote. “The moment Belichick moved [Jimmy] Garoppolo to San Francisco was the moment Brady was virtually locked into suiting up next season and beyond. Had he retired or requested a trade, he would have risked turning an adoring New England public into an angry mob.”

The book is set to be available next week.

