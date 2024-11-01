NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jerod Mayo and Brian Callahan are going through the challenges first-year NFL coaches usually face.

Balancing the need to win now with the patience needed when developing young quarterbacks. It’s not easy, and Mayo brings his New England Patriots to Music City on Sunday to play Callahan’s Titans with both near the bottom of the NFL standings.

That has fans either seeing a tank job in progress or clamoring loudly for more losses for a better draft pick next April. That’s not a coach’s top priority as the calendar flips to November.

“Our job is to go put the best product on the field every single week, play as hard as we can, do everything we can to win a game,” Callahan said. “And I’ll always take that stance.”

His Titans (1-6) have matched the franchise’s worst start since 2015, which cost Ken Whisenhunt his job in his second season. Tennessee was routed 52-14 in Detroit, and the Titans return home desperate for their first win in Nashville after an 0-3 start.

Tennessee is one of only two NFL teams with only one win along with Carolina. Mayo and his Patriots (2-5) aren’t far behind only thanks to last week’s 25-22 win over the Jets. Fans forget jobs are on the line no matter the record, especially with so much of the season remaining.

“There’s too much at stake and too much at risk for anybody to do anything other than everything they possibly can to go win a game,” Callahan said.

QB shuffle

As the Patriots wait for rookie Drake Maye to emerge from the concussion protocol, at least they have seen encouraging signs from Jacoby Brissett.

The nine-year veteran started the first five games, going 1-4 before he was replaced by Maye. The first-round draft pick left last week’s game after a helmet-to-helmet hit and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Brissett came off the bench and led New England to a pair of go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter to snap a six-game skid.

“I feel very comfortable putting Jacoby in there, as he is a professional and always stays ready as you could see from the last game,” Mayo said. “Having a veteran quarterback like Jacoby puts us at ease.”

The Titans started veteran backup Mason Rudolph the past two games with second-year quarterback Will Levis healing up from a sprained AC joint in his right, throwing shoulder hoping for a return Sunday. Their lone win came in Miami after Levis left hurt and Rudolph finished up Sept. 30.

It hasn’t mattered who starts. These teams are last in the NFL for the fewest yards passing.

Improved protection

The results haven’t shown where it matters most, but the Titans are protecting whichever player is at quarterback better. After giving up 15 sacks over the first three games, they’ve given up just five over the past four games, which is tied with Arizona for the fewest allowed in that span in the NFL.

Despite rotating through right tackles, the Titans have allowed only one sack in two games and didn’t allow even one in another. That’s an average of 1.3 sacks allowed, which is fourth in the league over the past five weeks.

Happy returns

With the offense struggling to move the ball, a punt returner such as Marcus Jones can be even more valuable to the Patriots. He had a 62-yard return against the Jets to set up a touchdown. It was his second career punt return of more than 60 yards, to go with an 84-yard TD in 2022.

The Patriots defensive back is second in the NFL and first in the AFC with a 13.1-yard average per punt return.

“Even though he’s a defensive player, he’s one of the most explosive players in the league when he has the ball in his hands,” Mayo said. “Even if you go back throughout the course of the season, there were times where he was very close to popping one. … Looking forward to keeping that going.”

Special teams has been a big focus for the Titans after being gashed for 190 yards on punt returns alone, including a 90-yard TD.

Protect the ball

Turnovers have been the Titans’ biggest issue aside from struggling to score in the second half. Only the Raiders (17) have had more than Tennessee’s 16 after four more last week. Center Lloyd Cushenberry said it’s a big topic of conversation.

“We cut those out, man, we’ll be in a better position,” Cushenberry said. “We’ve been moving the ball. Running the ball well. Protection has even gotten better. It’s just turnovers. It’s killing us.”

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed to this report.

