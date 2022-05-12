FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) – The NFL released its official schedule for the 2022 regular season on Thursday night.

The New England Patriots will open up their season against rival Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 11. Their first home game will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Most notably, in Week 12, the Patriots will face off against the Minnesota Vikings during the Thanksgiving Day game.

Their BYE week has been scheduled for Week 10.

The full schedule is as follows:

WEEK 1: @ Miami Dolphins – Sunday, Sept. 11

WEEK 2: @ Pittsburgh Steelers — Sunday, Sept. 18

WEEK 3: VS Baltimore Ravens — Sunday, Sept. 25

WEEK 4: @ Green Bay Packers — Sunday, Oct. 1

WEEK 5: VS Detroit Lions — Sunday, Oct. 9

WEEK 6: @ Cleveland Browns — Sunday, Oct. 16

WEEK 7: VS Chicago Bears — Monday, Oct. 24

WEEK 8: @ New York Jets — Sunday, Oct. 30

WEEK 9: VS Indianapolis Colts — Sunday, Nov. 6

WEEK 10: — BYE —

WEEK 11: VS New York Jets — Sunday, Nov. 20

WEEK 12: @ Minnesota Vikings — Thursday, Nov. 24

WEEK 13: VS Buffalo Bills — Thursday, Dec. 1

WEEK 14: @ Arizona Cardinals — Monday, Dec. 12

WEEK 15: @ Las Vegas Raiders — Sunday, Dec. 18

WEEK 16: VS Cincinnati Bengals — Saturday, Dec. 24

WEEK 17: VS Miami Dolphins — Sunday, Jan. 1

WEEK 18: @ Buffalo Bills — TBD

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)