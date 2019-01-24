FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans will gather at Gillette Stadium Sunday in support of the New England Patriots as they head down to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII.

The send-off rally, which is free and open to the public, will take place on the field beginning at 10 a.m.

Head coach Bill Belichick and Patriots team captains will pump up the fans before venturing to T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island for their flight.

The event will also feature live music from the Blue Man Group, a cheerleader dance performance and giveaways.

The Patriots will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3.

