New England Patriots open 2019 training camp

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of fans at Gillette Stadium stood and cheered loudly on Thursday when New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady jogged out onto the practice field in Foxborough for the team’s first training camp session.

The team kicked off their Super Bowl championship defense with a practice at 9:15 a.m. that was open to the public.

Brady, who’s now in his 20th season with the Patriots, has already earned the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history.

He’ll look to capture a seventh ring this season without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who retired this past offseason.

Julian Edelman will reportedly miss at least three weeks of camp with a thumb injury.

David Andrews and Michael Bennett were also not spotted during training.

“It feels good. Glad to be out here,” Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said. “You know, OTA’s and stuff is fun but, you know, you start building chemistry and stuff there but nothing is as good as getting the actual feeling of getting back out here and getting close to putting the pads back on.”

Hightower is ready to embrace the run for Super Bowl LIV.

“You gotta start over, you know, you gotta prove yourself every year everybody gotta prove themselves, so you’re just coming out here, trying to get better each and every day, you know, its the first day, so we gotta keep stacking days on together,” Hightower said.

Stephon Gilmore is part of the defense that may need to carry the load this season as the Patriots adjust offensively without Gronkowski, and incorporating several new receivers.

The Patriots will hold a Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday.

The team’s official training camp schedule moving forward is as follows:

