FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s attempt at getting the nickname “Tom Terrific” trademarked has been denied.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office issued the denial after stating the applied-for trademark “may falsely suggest a connection with Tom Seaver.”

Teb Capital Management filed to trademark “Tom Terrific” in hopes of using the phrase on items such as T-shirts and posters, according to the application.

The filing had many New York Mets fans in an uproar as they felt the nickname had already been taken by Seaver, a Hall of Fame pitcher.

