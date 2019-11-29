New England Patriots sign kicker Kai Forbath following Nick Folk’s appendectomy

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots announced Friday that they signed kicker Kai Forbath following Nick Folk’s appendectomy.

Forbath will be the fourth kicker to play with the team this season after Stephen Gostkowski suffered a hip injury and the Patriots released Mike Nugent.

New England also announced that they released Folk, whose recovery time was projected to be short because his procedure was reportedly done laparoscopically.

Folk played in three games for the Patriots this season, converting seven of nine field-goal attempts and making all three extra points.

Forbath has played 77 regular-season games in his career and made 120 of 140 field goals and converted 173 of 182 extra points.

