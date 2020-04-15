New England Patriots tractor-trailer transports medical supplies from NYC to Mass.

NEW YORK (WHDH) - The New England Patriots organization is once again helping deliver critical personal protective equipment to Massachusetts.

Members of the Mass. State Police motorcycle unit used cruisers to escort the tractor-trailer to JFK International Airport in New York City on Tuesday to bring another delivery of medical supplies back to the Bay State.

“Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available,” state police wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the Patriots team plane picked up more than a million N95 masks from China and flew them back to Massachusetts. About 300,000 of those masks were transported by the Patriots tractor-trailer from Gillette Stadium to New York.

Members of our Motorcycle Unit (in cruisers) today are escorting the @Patriots tractor-trailer to @JFKairport in NYC to bring another delivery of medical supplies back to Mass. Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available. pic.twitter.com/XC2eN8QECZ — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 14, 2020

