New England Revolution hosts soccer clinic for children with disabilities

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Revolution shared the field with some local soccer lovers for a special skills clinic.

The annual clinic hosts children with disabilities who are patients at Massachusetts General and Spaulding Rehabilitation hospitals.

The event gives them a safe space to push their limits and practice the sport they love.

The kids also get up close and personal with the professional athletes they admire most. However, the players say they’re the ones who are inspired.

“You can see how much it means to them, and the feeling that you get from that is bar-none,” Revolution goalie Cody Cropper said. “There’s no comparison.”

Players run the clinic and the lead the children through drills while giving them tips on how to improve.

