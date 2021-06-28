BOSTON (WHDH) - The New York Yankees could not get out of Boston fast enough this weekend after being swept by the Red Sox.

Their equipment truck slammed into a garage door at Fenway Park and got stuck.

People on social media said the truck got “Fenwayed” — a reference to trucks that often get stuck or “Storrowed” on Storrow Drive in Boston.

The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 9-2 on Sunday.

