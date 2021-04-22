FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly retired New England Patriots star Julian Edelman plans to still make appearances on people’s televisions.

The former wide receiver announced Wednesday that he is teaming up with ViacomCBS to make movies, shows, and documentaries on networks including Showtime, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+.

Edelman also revealed that he is joining the cast of Inside the NFL, which debuts on Paramount+ in September.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on April 12 following 11 seasons.

… Annnnd action! 🎥 @_coastpro is teaming up with @ViacomCBS! We're gonna make movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Speaking of which, I'm also joining the legendary cast at @insidetheNFL

Yalla, let's get to work@aswissa @kylerschelling pic.twitter.com/ahWzaK3Bu6 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 21, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)