Newton thanks fans for ‘well wishes’ as Pats prepare for rescheduled game vs. Chiefs

(CNN) — New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was tested for coronavirus Friday morning, and the team learned of the positive test result early the next day, a high-ranking NFL official told CNN Sports’ Coy Wire.

The official said that Newton attended team meetings and practice on Friday after taking the test but before the team learned of the result.

Newton was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Saturday, according to reports from NFL Network and ESPN, which cited league sources.

Sunday’s Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs was rescheduled following positive Covid-19 tests on both teams, the NFL said. It will be played at 7:05 p.m. Monday, the NFL announced Sunday.

The NFL also said Sunday that further testing of players and personnel on both teams found no new positive cases Saturday and Sunday.

Newton said he plans to take time to get healthy.

On Instagram on Sunday, Newton wrote, “I NEVER WILL QUESTION GODs reasoning; just will always respond with, “YES LORD”!! I appreciate all the love, support, and WELL WISHES!! I will take this time to get healthy and self reflect on the other AMAZING THINGs THAT I SHOULD BE GRATEFUL FOR!!”

The Patriots confirmed in a statement Saturday that a player had tested positive, but it did not name the player.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for Covid-19,” the statement said. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

The Patriots said it was in “close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists.”

“The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority,” the statement said.

In its own statement, the NFL said both teams are working with infectious disease experts to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments.

“The clubs also worked closely with the NFL and (NFL Players Association) and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams,” the NFL said.

Under NFL-NFL Players Association policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for Covid-19.

Newton’s agent has not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

Newton, 31, signed with the Patriots as a free agent this summer. According to ESPN, Newton’s diagnosis was the first time the Patriots have been impacted by Covid-19 this season, which returned last month with a number of changes due to the pandemic.

The Patriots-Chiefs game was not the first to be rescheduled this weekend. The Tennessee Titans’ Sunday game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was rescheduled to October 25 after the Titans announced a flurry of positive tests within the organization last week.

On Sunday, an NFL spokesman told CNN that four additional Titans — two players and two staff members — have tested positive for Covid-19. The new cases bring the total to 20 within the organization: 10 players and 10 staff members.

NFL officials and members of the NFL players union toured the Titans’ headquarters at Nissan Stadium in Nashville to gather information following positive tests, the NFL spokesman told CNN. The league does not anticipate sharing its findings.

(Copyright (c) 2020 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)