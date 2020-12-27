NFC East will produce sub-.500 champ next week

For the first time since 2014 there will be an NFL playoff team with a losing record.

The NFC East race comes down to Week 17. Washington is 6-9 and will win the division by beating Philadelphia.

The Dallas Cowboys are also 6-9. To get in, they’ll have to beat the Giants and the Eagles would have to beat Washington.

The Giants are 5-10 but would get into the playoffs with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss.

The last team to win their division with a losing record was the Carolina Panthers in 2014. They won the NFC South at 7-8-1 that year and beat an 11-5 Arizona team at home in the wild-card round before losing to Seattle.

Washington could have clinched the division Sunday but lost to Carolina 20-13.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)