NFL dealing with social media hackers during Super Bowl week

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL has been dealing with hackers, not someone trying to peak into the league’s records or team playbooks.

The hackers apparently attacked social media accounts for the league and the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

The NFL said Tuesday that its cybersecurity department noticed a breach of a league-related social media account, then discovered “targeted breaches and additional failed attempts” across the league and team accounts.

The league told teams to secure their social media accounts to stop further access and alerted the social media platform providers to secure all the accounts.

“We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations,” the NFL said in a statement.

