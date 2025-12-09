NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has flexed the Week 16 game between AFC playoff contenders New England and Baltimore into the Sunday night prime time slot.

The league announced the change Monday to move the Patriots-Ravens from a 1 p.m. ET start in regional window to the national TV spot on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET on Dec. 21. The previously scheduled game between Miami and Cincinnati moves to the early afternoon start.

The Patriots currently lead the AFC East with an 11-2 record, while the Ravens are one game out of the lead for the AFC North with a 6-7 record.

The Dolphins (6-7) and Bengals (4-9) both have slim hopes for making the playoffs.

This is the first prime-time flex game this season. The NFL has the ability to move late-season games from the afternoon to prime time to create better matchups.

