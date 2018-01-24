(WHDH) — The NFL Pro Shop will donate the profits of a certain Eagles t-shirt after receiving criticism from players.

The underdog shirts showcase a dog wearing an Eagles collar with the Super Bowl logo above the dog’s head.

The shop’s move comes after offensive lineman Lane Johnson and defensive lineman Chris Long called out the league for selling the shirts for profit.

