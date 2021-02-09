NFL reports zero positive tests for players during Super Bowl week

The NFL reports it had no positive tests for players and one positive among other personnel during Super Bowl week.

During the period of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, there were 2,459 tests administered to a total of 478 players and team personnel, with 890 tests to 149 players and 1,569 tests to 329 other personnel.

Tampa Bay beat Kansas City 31-9 in the Super Bowl on Sunday, with no players missing the game because of COVID-19 issues.

Total test results for the entire period from training camp on Aug. 1 through last Saturday showed 262 players and 464 other personnel were confirmed positive cases out of some 959,860 tests administered.

