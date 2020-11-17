NFL says 17 players positive in latest testing

The NFL says there were 17 new confirmed positive tests among players and another 35 positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing for the novel coronavirus.

The tests were performed last week and included 17,161 to 2,482 players and 25,987 to 5,374 personnel.

Since the beginning of August through Nov. 14, the NFL and the Players Association report that approximately 645,000 tests have been administered and 95 players and 175 other personnel have tested positive.

