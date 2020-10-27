NFL says 8 players tested positive for COVID-19

The National Football League and the Players Association announced Tuesday that eight players and 11 other personnel tested positive in the latest round of screening for COVID-19.

All are in isolation and have no access to club facilities, and medical staff are monitoring symptoms.

In all, 16,799 tests were administered last week to 2,491 players and 25,888 more tests were given to 5,326 personnel.

To date, more than 500,000 tests have been administered to players and personnel since the beginning of August.

