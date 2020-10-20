NFL says new positive tests for 8 players, 11 other personnel

The NFL and the Players Association say there were eight new confirmed positive tests among players and 11 new confirmed positives among other personnel in the latest round of testing for the novel coronavirus.

In all, 15,167 tests were administered last week to 2,459 players, and 23,713 tests were given to 5,340 personnel.

The league says the latest round of testing brings the total to more than 450,000 that have been given to players and personnel since the beginning of August, and 47 players and 71 other personnel were confirmed positive.

