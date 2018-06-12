FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The NFL is trying to figure out what triggered a positive performance-enhancing drug test for Patriots wide receiver Julien Edelman, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

The substance Edelman tested positive for “wasn’t immediately recognizable,” Breer wrote. He added that league scientists are analyzing it.

Any kind of stimulant, like Adderall, can be ruled out, according to Breer. This would have landed Edelman in the league’s substance abuse policy, rather than the PED policy.

The star player is reportedly facing a four-game suspension for violating the policy. He took to Instagram to apologize.

“I am very sorry – I don’t know what happened. I’ve taken many, many tests obviously over the course of my career, and nothing like this has ever happened,” Edelman wrote in the post, which was shared as an Instagram story. “I apologize to the Kraft family, my coaches, teammates and fans. As this matter is being appealed, I can’t say anymore but not matter what I will be ready to play and pursue another championship with our team and for Patriots fans around the world.”

The 32-year-old is coming off major knee surgery. He missed all of the 2017 season after tearing his ACL in a preseason game in August.

A Patriots spokesperson told 7News that the team is “aware” of the report but not commenting on the matter at this time.

If the suspension is upheld, Edelman would miss games against Houston, Jacksonville, Detroit and Miami.

