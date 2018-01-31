(WHDH) — The NFL said they will have four independent concussion specialists at the Super Bowl Sunday.

One specialist will be on each sideline, with a third floater being around in case the others are busy.

A centralized spotter will be in the stadium monitoring from above.

The league also said they are looking into making this set up permanent for all games going forward.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)