NH agrees to drop drug charge against Patriots safety Patrick Chung

LACONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - The cocaine possession charge that New England Patriots star safety Patrick Chung was facing in New Hampshire has been dropped, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

In a statement, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois announced that the state would file what is known as a “conditional nolle prosequi” of the charges, which means the state has agreed to conditionally dismiss the charges against Chung, 32, as long as he remains on good condition for two years, which means he must not commit any crimes or major motor vehicle offenses and submit to periodic drug testing.

Prosecutors say they considered the fact that Chung had no prior criminal history while reaching the agreement.

The indictment stemmed from an incident that unfolded on June 25, when officers who responded to an alarm call at Chung’s $1 million home in Meredith found cocaine on a table.

Chung has spent 10 years with the Patriots, collecting three Super Bowl rings during that time.

