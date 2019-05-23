NHL to hold free concert, viewing party in Boston for Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, is congratulated after the team's 5-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals, Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The NHL has announced that it will partner with the City of Boston to hold a free concert and viewing party at City Hall Plaza on Monday for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and the St. Louis Blues.

The NHL says the event will feature “some of today’s biggest acts in music” and will be free to the public, with no ticket required. The list of acts has not yet been announced.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with musical performances starting at 6 p.m. Following the musical acts, fans will be encouraged to stay for a viewing party for the start of the game, which will be broadcast on video screens. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Food and beverages will be offered including beer, wine, and several food truck options. Fans will also be able to purchase Bruins gear at a pop-up shop, which will include official Stanley Cup Final merchandise.

Officials say that fans should minimize the number of personal items they bring, and bags, backpacks, large purses, coolers, chairs, umbrellas, and weapons of any kind will be prohibited.

