‘No days off’: New England Patriots plane bringing more than 1 million N95 masks to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The New England Patriots plane is on its way back to Massachusetts with more than a million N95 masks.

Gov. Charles Baker wrote on Twitter that thanks to some “serious teamwork” and Patriots owner Robert Kraft, local front line workers fighting the coronavirus will receive more personal protective equipment.

The plane flew to Shenzhen, China early Wednesday morning to pick up the supplies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The aircraft was reportedly allowed to be on the ground in China for no longer than three hours.

It is expected to land at Logan International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers. Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/ieV6XMC5Ow — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 2, 2020

