No fans allowed at Patriots, Revolution games through September

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots and Revolution games at Gillette Stadium will take place without fans for the rest of August and through September, team officials said Tuesday.

After talking with the state’s Reopening Advisory Board, Patriots officials said they would not be permitted to host fans through at least the end of September.

The Patriots are scheduled for home games on Sept. 13 and Sept. 27. The Revolution have games scheduled for Aug. 20, Aug. 29 and Sept. 2.