Norwood hockey player left paralyzed by injury talks about triumph after tragedy in new book

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is now sharing his story after a moment on the ice changed his life.

A high school hockey injury back in 2010 left Matt Brown paralyzed.

In a new book, he’s talking about his triumph after tragedy.

“When you’re laughing, you can’t dwell on a lot of stuff, and that’s how we try to go, day by day,” Brown said.

Brown is now telling his story in his new book, “Line Change.”

Joe Amorosino: “Matt, for those who know you well, and they’ll be many more with the release of this book, you’re not defined by this injury. You’re defined by your sense of humor. It sounds like you never lost it. How?”

Matt Brown: “I think it’s with the family I grew up with and I grew up in, friends I grew up with. There’s always humor. It’s helped a lot.”

His book describes the moment everything changed.

“I was 15, going a mile a minute, really not a care in the world,” Brown said. “I was playing the game I love. Then, you know, everything just stops. I said, ‘Mom, this is serious. I can’t move. I can’t feel anything.”

Amorosino: “Before you were taken off the ice, you had some time down there to think about how you wanted to exit that arena.”

“The exit from Pilgrim (Arena) did not go as I planned. I tried and I tried and I tried to get that hand up, to get that finger up, to get that thumbs up, and it just didn’t happen. And I wanted to let the fans know, thank you, that I’d be back out there as soon as I could, and unfortunately, that never happened.”

What did happen was an outpouring of support from everywhere, including the Boston Bruins, who had a special gift for Brown – the Army Ranger jacket each star of the game wore during their 2013 Stanley Cup playoff run.

“When you have that knock on the door by Andrew Ference, and when he pulls it out and gives it to me, I was speechless. I was really speechless,” Brown said. “It means everything to me. I’m honored (and) humbled by it.”

Brown graduated from college and is now in graduate school, something he couldn’t imagine doing either years ago.

“When I was on the ice that night, I crossed a lot of things off. Going to college? Not a chance in the world. Living at school? Not a chance. Graduating in four years, (they) were all laughable at that moment,” Brown said. “And then when I got older and realized, do it. Push myself meant a lot. It meant I still had it in me to do things that my friends were doing. I wasn’t alone. I had a lot of help. But it showeed that (if) you put your mind to stuff, there’s a way to get it done, and I’ve been so proud of all those things.”

To receive an early copy of Brown’s book, “Line Change,” visit his Kickstarter page.

