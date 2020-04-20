Novak Djokovic would oppose a compulsory vaccination to return to tennis

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning a point against Switzerland's Roger Federer during the men's singles final match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

(CNN) — World No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he would be opposed to a compulsory vaccination against the novel coronavirus if it was needed by players for tennis to resume.

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic, who claimed his 17th grand slam at the Australian Open in February, said in a Facebook live chat on Sunday.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

Last month, former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo tweeted that “no vaccine = no tennis.” However, neither the ATP or WTA tours have suggested that would be necessary, while scientists believe a Covid-19 vaccine is at least 12 months away.

CNN has reached out to the ATP and WTA for comment.

Mauresmo said that the current tennis season — which has been suspended until at least July 13 — could be at risk of being lost completely.

Wimbledon has been canceled for the first time since World War II and the French Open has been postponed until September.

Questions remain over whether the US Open, scheduled to begin in New York on August 24, will be able to go ahead, with organizers saying they will continue to monitor the situation.

“I think we’re going to have to draw a line under the 2020 tennis season,” Mauresmo tweeted. “International circuit = players of all nationalities plus the staff, spectators and people from the four corners of the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis.”

