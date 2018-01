FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The number 24 showed its significance in Patriots history Sunday during the AFC game.

Not only did the team win by scoring 24 points against the Jaguars, but owner Robert Kraft purchased the team exactly 24 years ago Sunday.

Without even realizing it, he found out at the podium how remarkable this day is for him and Pats Nation.

