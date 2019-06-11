BOSTON (WHDH) - The official practice facility of the Boston Bruins is hosting a free watch party for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton is welcoming everyone to head down to the rink for the 8 p.m. puck drop against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
“Come join in your best B’s gear + get ready to BE LOUD!” the arena wrote on Twitter.
Admission is free, while food and beverages will be available for purchase.
