FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Patriots fans got a chance to cheer on their team Monday morning before they left for Minnesota to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The send-off rally on the NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place included remarks from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola, Duron Harmon, Devin McCourty and Tom Brady.

Harmon called the Patriots fans the best in all of sports before starting an “MVP” chant for Brady, a five-time Super Bowl champion.

“The MVP is going to be announced next week. We all know who that is,” Harmon said. “It’s the GOAT. MVP! MVP! MVP!”

Brady also thanked fans for their unwavering support this season and told everyone that he and his teammates are ready for the big game before exiting with an epic mic drop.

“We got a locker room full of guys who are ready for the challenge,” Brady said. “Patriots nation is stronger than ever. We got one more to go and we’re going to go out there and try to win it for you guys. That’s all we got. We love you. Patriots out.”

A smiling Belichick was extremely gracious and thankful for the large turnout at the rally.

“I really appreciate your support. You guys were great last Sunday. We’ll see you in Minnesota,” Belichick told Patriots fans.

Amendola, an offensive weapon who caught two key touchdown passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game, also thanked Patriots nation.

“We want to thank you guys for coming out, definitely the best fan-base in the NFL,” Amendola said. “You’re loud and proud and we love it. Hats off to you guys.”

McCourty, a team captain, made it a point to credit the defensive growth from the start of the year until now.

“Defensively, from where we started to where we are now, just shows the heart of everyone in that locker room. We’re excited and can’t wait to get to Minnesota,” McCourty said.

Rob Gronkowski appeared on stage, however he did not speak at the event. The tight end is recovering from a concussion he suffered against the Jaguars.

There was also a performance by the Patriots cheerleaders, T-shirt tosses and entertainment from the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums and Foxborough band Thirty 6 Red. The events began at 9 a.m.; however, fans began lining up around 3 a.m.

Fans also shared in 16-foot-by-12-foot Boston cream pie decorated with the words “Not Done,” the team’s motto for this Super Bowl made by Montilio’s Baking Co., and cut into 4,000 pieces.

The team then left Gillette Stadium for Providence’s T. F. Green Airport, where they boarded their flight to Minneapolis around 11: 30 a.m.

Watch the full send-off rally below:

